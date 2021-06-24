Cancel
NHL

Bergeron earns Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrice Bergeron missed out on adding a fifth Frank J. Selke Trophy to his mantel, but the Boston Bruins captain did add another piece of hardware to his collection on Wednesday. Bergeron received the 2021 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, which is given to the player who "exemplifies great leadership...

www.nbcsports.com
Patrice Bergeron
Mark Messier
#Leadership Award
Ice Hockey
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
Sports
