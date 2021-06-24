Cancel
Seward County, KS

Homes Threatened by Seward County Grass Fire

kscbnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 3:06pm Seward County Fire Department was dispatched to a vegetation fire in 5000 block of Road P threatening several homes and buildings in the area. While returning from a previous Fire, Water Tender 2 arrived on scene and reported 1 outbuilding fully involved with several structures threatened. Additional units arrived to find Fire burning to the North, South, and East. Forward progress was stopped on the North Fire, as deputies and Fire command staff stopped forward progress to the East with Water Extinguishers. Firefighters then worked to extinguish the outbuilding. Due to high temperatures, Seward County EMS was requested for standby. The Fire Department responded with 2 chief officers, 6 firefighters, three engines, and two Water tenders. The department was assisted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage loss was available at press time.

www.kscbnews.net
