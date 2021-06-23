Founders’ Days returns to Cashmere

Buy Now The 2019 Founders' Days car show was staged in downtown Cashmere. The car show is back again this year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

Cashmere’s annual Founders’ Days returns with food, art, shopping and a Saturday parade to top it all off.

The two-day celebration starts at 10 a.m. Friday and runs to Saturday evening. The festival, which began in 1979, is put on by the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce and the Founders’ Days Committee.

Last year’s Founders’ Days was canceled due to COVID-19.

One of the additions to the 2021 event is a Gnome Roam Fun Run starting Saturday morning at both 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. A one-mile option for children is also available as is a 5K for all ages.

The parade route is also longer this year to better allow for social distancing. The parade starts on Division Street, rolls through downtown Cashmere on Cottage Avenue and ends on Mission Avenue.

There’s also a chalk-art contest, sidewalk sale, car show, scavenger hunt and clown show.

Find a full schedule of events at wwrld.us/foundersdays.