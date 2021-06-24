Update: Fire In Clements

Update at 5:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the crews have stopped the flames forward spread on the Brandt Fire burning in the Clements area. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. in some grass along Brandt Road near Clements Road, south of Highway 12. CAL Fire reports that the size of the fire is 3/4 of an acre and no structures are threatened. Crews will work to gain full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the flames is under investigation.