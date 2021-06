All the MMO fans across the globe are gearing up for the release of the highly-awaited video game New World. The game will be available for early adopters in a closed beta version. The game has made headlines for revealing its plans to integrate microtransactions, which will make the game pay-to-win. As a result, popular MMO content providers, have criticized the company’s strategy. The game is available for pre-order. The users who pre-order the game will be getting some exciting pre-order bonuses. Read this blog to know more about the New World Pre-order bonus.