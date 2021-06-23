Delta Variant Cases Growing in New Mexico
The Delta variant has arrived in New Mexico and is increasing swiftly. The health department’s most recent epidemiology report on variants of concern—so classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—marks the Delta variant’s first appearance in said report. It notes that the state has sequenced 18 such specimens with the variant and matched 17 of them to cases—meaning investigators were able to contact the patient in question.www.sfreporter.com