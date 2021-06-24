Cancel
Oregon State

Parts Of Eastern And Central Oregon Experiencing Historic Drought Conditions

Cover picture for the articleAs another heat wave nears, parts of Oregon are already experiencing their driest spells yet in recorded history, according to Oregon State University researchers. “Bleak” is the word Larry O’Neill uses to describe the irrigation and soil moisture outlook. He’s a professor with OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

City
Jefferson, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Drought Conditions#Oregon State University#College Of Earth#Atmospheric Sciences#Crook#Osu Forestry
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Drought conditions worsen across Minnesota

More than 20 counties are now classified in the D2 severe drought stage and many crops are being affected. State Ag Commissioner Thom Peterson:. “Could be canning crops (like) sweet corn, could be the hay crop. I know farmers who have had to plow under their wheat crop in western Minnesota. Of course, the corn is really stunting in different areas where it should be growing.”
Agriculturenationalgeographic.com

Historic drought in the West is forcing ranchers to take painful measures

With no rain in sight, western ranchers are shrinking their herds. On Andrew McGibbon’s 90,000-acre cattle ranch south Tucson, Arizona, the West’s punishing drought isn’t just drying up pastureland and evaporating water troughs. “We're having the death of trees like I've never seen in my lifetime. Thousands of trees are...
Bozeman, MTmontanarightnow.com

City of Bozeman tracking drought conditions

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman is closely observing drought conditions to get ready for a possible declared drought stage. According to a release from the City of Bozeman, the city has set up a Drought Management Plan that lays out drought declarations in four stages. There is no...
Environmentdnyuz.com

Heat wave on West Coast hints at climate change, scientists say

Larry O’Neill knew a heat wave was coming, but he still couldn’t believe what the climate models were telling him. The projected temperatures for this week were so unusually high — between 115 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit across parts of the Pacific Northwest — that O’Neill, Oregon’s state climatologist, felt something must be off.
Deschutes County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Oregon; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; North Central Oregon DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES Very hot and dangerous temperatures today before temperatures cool slightly through the rest of the week but still remaining hot. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
EnvironmentGizmodo

Ground Temperatures Reached an Astounding 145 Degrees in the Pacific Northwest

Air temperatures during record-setting heat wave in the Pacific Northwest were bad enough. But the ground was on a whole other level. Stunning new satellite imagery from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-3 satellite shows ground temperatures reached as high as 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius) in Wenatchee, Washington. Apparently even the Earth we stand on isn’t safe from the climate crisis.