This weekend, we at Saint Mary’s University recognize Juneteenth (short for June Nineteenth) — the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth, which honors the end to slavery in the United States, is considered the longest-running African American holiday.