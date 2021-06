CDPH brief details root causes of life expectancy gap and is a call to action for the city. CHICAGO --The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) today released The State of Health for Blacks in Chicago, a first of its kind data brief describing the health status of Chicago’s Black population and the root cause inequities disproportionately affecting the lives of Black Chicagoans. The brief provides an in-depth look at the top drivers of the life expectancy gap between Black Chicagoans and non-Black Chicagoans, which is 9.2 years and rising. That gap widens even further when comparing specific neighborhoods – for example, it jumps to 14.6 years between predominately white Edison Park (83.1 years) and majority Black West Garfield Park (68.5 years).