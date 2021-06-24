Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petersburg, OH

NKY county plans siren test after failure during tornado

By Courtney Francisco
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a296l_0adZR0ph00

Boone County Emergency Management tested its storm sirens Wednesday after a failure during last week's severe weather.

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in Petersburg Friday night. Storm sirens are designed to alert those who are outdoors to take cover, but people who live in the area said they did not hear them.

“And we had a house full of bed and breakfast guests,” said Jen Warner. “Some were in, and some were out. And I was out here working with the horses.”

Warner runs First Farm Inn on Stevens Road. That’s where the storm blew roofs off homes and tore down trees.

NWS said the tornado was on the ground from 9:09 to 9:14 p.m. and traveled 2.8 miles. Wind speeds maxed out at 90 miles an hour, making it an EF1 tornado.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the fiscal court is responsible for sounding the storm sirens. Staff said they tried to sound the alarm, but it did not work.

The county posted online: “A malfunction was immediately detected that prevented the sirens from sounding.”

Emergency management director Mark Ihrig said the vendor that supplies the system came out to check it Wednesday, at which point inspectors did not find anything wrong.

Ihrig said the county tests the system the first Wednesday of each month unless the weather is questionable outside. Staff did not want to confuse the public by sounding an alarm when storms could be passing through.

IIn June, the county did not test the system because of questionable weather, Ihrig said. The last test was performed in May.

WCPO 9 First Warning Weather meteorologist Raven Richard said, typically, sirens alert people when tornado warnings are active. That means radar spotted rotation.

“If there’s a tornado warning in your county, absolutely, go to your safe place. That’s not something to wait around with. That’s actually take action. A watch is like get ready to take action,” said Richard.

You can download the WCPO Storm Shield app on your phone to get alerts automatically. You can also set up alerts on a weather radio available at retail stores.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, KY
Local
Ohio Government
Boone County, KY
Government
City
Petersburg, OH
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Warner#Wcpo 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...