Carondelet Health donates over 32K servings of cereal

Carondelet Health Network employees and associates collected more than 32,000 servings of cereal and $4,000 during the hospitals' recent 'Healthy Over Hungry' cereal drive.

All of the donations were donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona as a way to help local children and adults struggling with hunger, receive a healthy breakfast.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona serves fresh food across five counties in southern Arizona. If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.

The cereal drive was held June 7-14.

