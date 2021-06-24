Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Carondelet Health donates over 32K servings of cereal

By Lindsay Kerr
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8qmy_0adZQvVs00

Carondelet Health Network employees and associates collected more than 32,000 servings of cereal and $4,000 during the hospitals' recent 'Healthy Over Hungry' cereal drive.

All of the donations were donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona as a way to help local children and adults struggling with hunger, receive a healthy breakfast.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona serves fresh food across five counties in southern Arizona. If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.

The cereal drive was held June 7-14.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Fresh Food#Southern Arizona#Hunger#Charity#Carondelet Health Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
EducationPosted by
KGUN 9 On Your Side

Pathways to Teaching

A fast-track program to get more teachers into classrooms. Pathways to Teaching is providing local teachers a way to earn their bachelors in elementary education to get them into school districts that need them most