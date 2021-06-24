Taco Bell Tests A Naked Chalupa With A Crispy Plant-Based Shell That’s More Than Meats The Eye
Giving plant-based a whole new form, Taco Bell reinvents its own invention to disrupt both the vegetarian space and “chicken” sandwich wars. With a name as bountiful as its offerings, this latest shell innovation challenges the status quo of what vegetarian mashups look and taste like. Thanks to the masterminds of the Taco Bell Test Kitchen, the newest specialty is made from a pea protein-based proprietary blend that’s breaded*, shaped into the unique Chalupa form and then crisped to order. The shell is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association** and proves Taco Bell’s long-standing commitment to ensuring more people – no matter their lifestyle – get to enjoy bold flavors and try the latest food obsessions.wylie.bubblelife.com