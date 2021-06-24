Provo Missionary Training Center resumes in-person training

Fletcher Technical Community College held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a new 24,000-square-foot Workforce and Nursing Training Facility. Ochsner Health and Terrebonne General Health System each provided $1 million gifts to help construct the state-of-the-art facility. Shown from left are Stevie Smith, Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors; Marguerite Knight, Fletcher Foundation chair; state Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue; Dr. Monty Sullivan, system president; Dr. Kristine Strickland, chancellor; Phyllis Peoples, CEO, Terrebonne General Health System; state Rep. Beryl Amedee; state Rep. Joseph Orgeron; state Sen. Michael Fesi; Tim Allen, CEO, Ochsner Bayou Region; and Paul Danos, owner, executive over production services, sales, business development and marketing.