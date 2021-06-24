Provo Missionary Training Center resumes in-person training

Last month, I enjoyed my first visit with my extended family since our 18-month pandemic separation. I loved connecting beyond the video and phone calls that substituted for in-person interaction and affection. I love my family. I see their struggles and their challenges, and I want them to be happy and whole. Unfortunately, during our visit, I witnessed their confusion and anxiety as I listened to several perspectives on a recent interaction that left all parties hurt and isolated from each other. I quickly realized there was little I could do to improve the situation beyond listening without judgment and affirming my love for everyone involved.