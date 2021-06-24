Eye Witness Account Of Probable Criminal Behavior By Happy Face Temp Employees (Financed By Stacey Abrams) During GA 2020 Election Cycle

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV. CDMedia broke the news last week how the Happy Faces Personnel Group is financed by Now Account, of which Democrat operative Stacey Abrams is an owner. Happy Faces was heavily involved in working elections in GA during the 2020 general poll and U.S. Senate runoff. We also reported how Happy Faces has infiltrated all levels of the Georgia state government.