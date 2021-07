The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit (which oversees Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) recently addressed whether an employee could pursue a claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) and the Family Medical Leave Act (“FMLA”) when the employee requested additional days off beyond that which she was entitled to under both laws, as an accommodation. The Eighth Circuit ruled that regular and reliable attendance is a necessary element of most jobs, and therefore additional time would not be warranted.