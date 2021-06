An Iowa City man is accused of showing up intoxicated at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Saturday and assaulting her when she threatened to call police on him. According to arrest reports, dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from someone at 11:15pm who reported hearing a woman at a Dodge Street apartment scream for someone to call the police. Arriving police saw a woman standing in the upstairs apartment and rang the bells. The woman came down the stairs to meet an officer and was reportedly crying.