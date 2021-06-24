Piney Point roundtable hears concerns from aquaculture businesses

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried was in Manatee County on Wednesday, looking to get an up-close look at the effects of Piney Point. But the conversation, which happened about a mile from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, turned into a roundtable about how aquaculture can combat environmental disasters. Aquaculture is the practice of farming species like oysters to sell as seafood, and also to clean the water.