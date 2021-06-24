LETTER: Grandfather status isn’t good planning
Dear Editor: A recent Madison County Journal story tells of an application for rezoning that seeks to expand a “grandfathered” use. Grandfather status offers shelter for continued use of parcels that don’t conform under zoning, but it doesn’t include the right to expand a nonconforming use. The current use is itself not a continuation of a prior, pre-zoning era business activity. It is a new use on the ruins of one that expired long ago.www.mainstreetnews.com