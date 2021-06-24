LETTER: Grandfather status isn’t good planning

I am shocked that MBL did not notify neighborhood residents that there was a plan afoot to change the nature of the grass parking area on Bar Neck Road. With all the talk about considering the village and considering climate issues, it seems very out of character to consider neither of these in this project. Grass does not reflect heat, does not stop absorption into the ground (although parking compaction does slow down that process), and grass is easy on the eyes. Making this area flat, graveled and/or paved is creating a terrible eyesore and is a degradation to both the community and environment. As a science institution that supposedly cares about the village, you seem to have missed the mark dramatically unless there is something I do not know. More cars into Woods Hole is no solution to maintaining a charming village campus. I am disappointed.