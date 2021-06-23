Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until 11:00PM Monday

By Tillamook County Emergency Management
northcoastcitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s expected. Overnight lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County.

www.northcoastcitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Western Oregon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Related
Trinity County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Morrow County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES Very hot and dangerous temperatures today before temperatures cool slightly through the rest of the week but still remaining hot. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 108 to 118 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 degrees expected. This heat wave will likely be a long duration event. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 11:00 p.m. Wednesday for parts of central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very hot temperatures of up to 97 degrees are expected in some areas, including Azalea, Glendale and Tiller. Hot temperatures will cause heat illnesses to occur. Forecasters...
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 02:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Harney County and Malheur County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Skamania County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Columbia River Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures to around 102. Temperatures should fall into the 80s by 9 PM PDT this evening and into the upper 60s by late tonight. * WHERE...Central Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.