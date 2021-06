(Saint Paul, MN) -- The usual summer ending of Minnesota wildfire season may be missing this year. Minnesota authorities say they are bracing for an extended season. Wildfires in this state are usually the worst in spring and fall, but the problem easies when trees and plants are fully green and more rain starts to fall. Federal meteorologists are expecting dry conditions to last through the summer this time. More than half of Minnesota is experiencing drought conditions. The state had seen more wildfires by mid-June this year than it had in all of 2020. A normal season is about 12-hundred wildfires, but the state has had more than 14-hundred already.