Federal health officials cite ‘likely association’ between coronavirus vaccines and rare heart issues in teens, young adults

By Lena H. Sun
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials said Wednesday there is a “likely association” between two coronavirus vaccines and increased risk of a rare heart condition in adolescents and young adults, the strongest assertion so far on the link between the two. Data presented to advisers to the Centers for Disease Control...

www.seattletimes.com
