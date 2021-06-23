Cancel
Dave Chappelle plays six shows this weekend at Foxwoods

By Rick Koster
The Day
The Day
 10 days ago
In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Let's say you have the opportunity to speak individually to each member of Congress and ask anything you want. Assuming you aren't subsequently compelled to rip your own brain out with a trot line, it might occur to you: Probably not one of our "leaders" would make as much sense, philosophically speaking, as Dave Chappelle.

Plus, Chappelle is almost as funny as Marjorie Taylor-Greene!

Chappelle's comic brilliance and scalpel-sharp cultural observations will be on display when the comic performs new standup material at SIX different shows in Foxwoods' Premiere Theater — tonight, two evening performances Friday and Saturday, and a final set Sunday.

The trick is that, as I type this, there are very few seats left to any of the shows, and most of those are single tickets. Plus, if you already have ducats or are lucky enough to still get in, please know you have to pre-register for on-site rapid COVID testing before you'll be admitted. Is all this worth it? Why, I suspect it is.

Dave Chappelle, 8 p.m. tonight, 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Fri., 7 and 11 p.m. Sat., and 7 p.m. Sun.; Premiere Theater, Foxwoods; $99-$349; for tickets and to schedule on-site rapid COVID test, go to foxwoods.com.

