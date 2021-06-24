Cancel
Patrice Bergeron wins Mark Messier Leadership Award

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 6 days ago

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has been named the winner of the 2021 Mark Messier Leadership Award, which is awarded for leadership on and off the ice and in the community.

#Selke Trophy
