Patrice Bergeron wins Mark Messier Leadership Award

In his first campaign as Boston's captain, he was named the winner of the Mark Messier Leadership Award. BostonBruins.com - On Thursday night, Patrice Bergeron was named the winner of the 2021 Mark Messier Leadership Award following his first campaign as the 20th captain in Boston Bruins history. The award is presented annually to the NHL player who exemplifies great leadership qualities on and off the ice and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.