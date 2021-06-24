Patrice Bergeron wins Mark Messier Leadership Award
Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has been named the winner of the 2021 Mark Messier Leadership Award, which is awarded for leadership on and off the ice and in the community.www.audacy.com
Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has been named the winner of the 2021 Mark Messier Leadership Award, which is awarded for leadership on and off the ice and in the community.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.https://www.audacy.com/weei