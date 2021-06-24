Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 vs. Phoenix Suns

If there was any hope of Kawhi Leonard returning any time soon from the knee injury he suffered in the Western Conference Semifinals, it likely would have happened on Thursday.

Unfortunately, Leonard has already been ruled out for the Clippers’ must-win game against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals with a knee sprain.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP suffered this injury back in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz. With him sidelined, Paul George led Los Angeles to back-to-back victories and a spot in the conference finals.

Now, Los Angeles finds itself in a 2-0 series hole heading home for Game 3 after a disastrous late-game meltdown against the Suns in Phoenix Tuesday evening.

While George has played well with Kawhi Leonard sidelined, it’s now going to be a monumental task to make this a series. This is especially true now that Suns star guard Chris Paul is slated to return after missing the first two games of the series due to NBA COVID-19 protocols .

Prior to going down to injury, Kawhi Leonard was averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games this season.

