If all goes according to plan, Google should unveil the Pixel 6 in late September o early October, which is the usual launch window for Google’s Pixel flagships. But we won’t have to wait until then to know everything there is to know about the handset. Google’s phones are usually the worst-kept secrets in the industry, with the recent Pixel models having leaked well ahead of their launch. The Pixel 6 is no different, as we think we already know what Google has in store for fans this year. A series of leaks from well-known sources have already painted the same...