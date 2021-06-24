SUMCO Phoenix Corporation, 9401 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM

SUMCO Phoenix Corporation requests a modification to their air quality permit in Application #0444-M4

The applicant is requesting a modification to Permit No. 0444-M2-5TR. The applicant proposes to modify the following:

1) Replace an existing humidifier with a new 0.8 MMBtu/hr natural gas fired steam humidifier, which will be used as a backup unit.

2) Change the operational requirements of the boilers and humidifiers, which will allow the facility to operate only one boiler and one humidifier at a time, and will result in a decrease in emissions of most pollutants.

3) Increase the control efficiency of four scrubbers from 95% to 99%, which will result in an overall decrease of hazardous air pollutant (HAP) emissions.

4) Include emissions from five cooling towers.

Related Documents