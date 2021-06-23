The Overlooked Middle In Digital Transformation: Small To Medium Business

If you contract with a local plumbing company to do work in your house, you may notice they are working with a mix of both automated and manual processes to deliver their services. You may receive email notices with the plumber’s time of arrival, and they may carry a tablet on which they read or enter the specs for parts or work that is completed. At the same time, behind the scenes, they may still be relying on an on-site Windows server to accomplish their administrative work. If you have any follow-up issues, you will likely be on the phone with someone searching through files.