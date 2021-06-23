Candlebox coming to the Pageant

The Miss Anza pageant will be held at the Little Red Schoolhouse at Minor Park, Highway 371 at Contreras Road in Anza, Thursday, June 24, at 6 p. m. The much-anticipated event will follow the Anza Days theme of Myths, Legends and Fantasy. Contestants are asked to dress as their favorite fictional characters, with those who look the most like their character being declared winners in their categories. Winners will receive special sashes, tiaras and prizes and be featured during Anza Days festivities. The fun contest is open to all girls from newborn to adult. Age group divisions for the pageant are Wee Miss Anza Days, ages five years and under; Lil’ Miss Anza Days, ages 6-12 years; Junior Miss Anza Days, ages 13-17 years; Miss Anza Days, ages 18 and over; and Mrs. Anza Days, ages.