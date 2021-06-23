Cancel
Candlebox coming to the Pageant

By Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandlebox is at the Pageant with a concert on Aug. 7. Show time is at 8 p.m. The show is a stop on the band's "Wolves Tour." Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com. 105.7 the Point is presenting...

MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Justin Willman's 'Magic for Humans' tour will visit the Pageant

Justin Willman’s “Magic for Humans” tour comes to the Pageant with a show at 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Tickets are $33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24 at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com. Willman, a Ladue Horton Watkins High School grad (class of ’98), stars in...
MusicSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio coming to the Pageant for joint show

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio are on their way to the Pageant at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. War On Women is also on the bill. Tickets are $35-$45 on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com. The show is presented by 105.7 the Point.
MusicSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jack Harlow coming to the Pageant for 'The Crème de la Crème Tour'

Jack Harlow comes to the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 25. Show time is at 8:30 p.m. The show is a stop on “The Crème de la Crème Tour.” Tickets start in the $29.50-$39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at...
Louisville, KYklbjfm.com

Candlebox to kick-off U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album “Wolves”

Candlebox will be kicking-off a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. The tour begins in Louisville, KY, on August 5, and will run until November 6, wrapping up in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5 and 6 will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup. Tickets are on sale now at: ticketmaster.com.
nwaonline.com

Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot pageants slated

There are two young ladies in the Miss Tiny Tot pageant and one young man. • Miss Lila Sue Spivey, 5, is the daughter of Scott and Jenn Spivey. Her favorite foods are grilled cheese and cupcakes. Her favorite is LOL surprises. Her favorite song is “Old Town Road.” Her favorite cartoon is “Bubble Guppies.” She likes playing with friends. Her hobbies.
Cobden, ILannanews.com

Queen pageant planned at Cobden Peach Festival

A Peach Festival is planned this year in Cobden. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Peach Festival is planned on Aug. 6-7 at the Cobden Community Park. The community celebration of the peach harvest is sponsored each year by the Cobden Lions Club.
San Diego County, CAValley News

Miss Anza pageant announced

The Miss Anza pageant will be held at the Little Red Schoolhouse at Minor Park, Highway 371 at Contreras Road in Anza, Thursday, June 24, at 6 p. m. The much-anticipated event will follow the Anza Days theme of Myths, Legends and Fantasy. Contestants are asked to dress as their favorite fictional characters, with those who look the most like their character being declared winners in their categories. Winners will receive special sashes, tiaras and prizes and be featured during Anza Days festivities. The fun contest is open to all girls from newborn to adult. Age group divisions for the pageant are Wee Miss Anza Days, ages five years and under; Lil’ Miss Anza Days, ages 6-12 years; Junior Miss Anza Days, ages 13-17 years; Miss Anza Days, ages 18 and over; and Mrs. Anza Days, ages.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

NMU grad involved with new film, ‘Blood Pageant’

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University alumnus Matthew Zyble, who graduated from Harbor Springs High School in 1987, kept busy during the pandemic. “Over the COVID winter, I edited the feature film ‘Blood Pageant’ which debuts in selected theaters on June 18 and distributed on Amazon June 29,” Zyble said in a press release.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Pageant Material': All of the Songs, Ranked

Kacey Musgraves released her sophomore album, Pageant Material, on June 23, 2015. Working with, among others, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, the prolific songwriter and now Grammy winner crafted the project's 14 traditional-sounding, but modernly crafted tracks. Musgraves worked with many of the same songwriters on Pageant Material...
Politicsnwaonline.com

Miss Pea Ridge pageant resumes for 72nd year

The 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant is set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The pageant began in 1950 and was held annually in conjunction with the city's Fair for decades. It is now held the same weekend as the Freedom Fest. Pageants...
Gila County, AZcoppercountrynews.com

Brynnlee Peterson heads to International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant

Brynnlee Peterson recently attended the Arizona Cinderella State Finals as your 2020/2021 Gila County Overall Tot. She competed against 43 other Tots from all over the state, making it all the way to the Top 5. She walked away with 1st Alternate, Overall Charm Girl (5-6-year-old division) and Arizona State Overall Tot Personality as well as a $400 college scholarship. Brynnlee has been involved in Cinderella since she was three and she has worked so hard every year to achieve her dream of being called up on stage for Top 5 and winning an Overall title.
Societykingsvillerecord.com

Diva/Devo Pageant draws large audience

With a theme of “We be Jammin,” the DIVA/DEVO Scholarship Pageant jammed with plenty of entertainment such as singing, dancing and dressed up honorees. This was the 12th annual pageant fundraiser to raise money for scholarships. A pageant was not held last year because of the pandemic. The event was held June 26 at Jones Auditorium on the TAMUK campus.
Musicnwestiowa.com

The Words my Lips Sing

Maddie Poppe might have taken Hollywood by storm, but she’s just an Iowa girl at heart. And this Iowa girl is coming home. Poppe was the winner of the 2018 “American Idol” competition and she hails from Clarksville, IA. She will be performing at the Roof Garden at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2.
Morgan County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Contestants ready for Morgan fair pageants

Three titles in three age categories will be up for grabs starting at 7 p.m. July 6, when 23 contestants will compete in the 2021 Morgan County Fair pageants. The pageants will be at the Morgan County Fairgrounds’ grandstand as part of the 2021 Morgan County Fair. The reigning title-holders...
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...
Sweetwater County, WYGreen River Star

LMS student wins beauty pageant

A Lincoln Middle School student was crowned Little Miss Wyoming Preteen after having stepped away from the beauty pageant scene for the past four years. For 13-year-old Jaylene Gallegos, coming back to competition resulted in a title. Jaylene is a typical teenager who admits to sleeping in most mornings and enjoys playing basketball and volleyball.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

30 years ago: The night Axl Rose tore up Riverport

July 2 will be a day that lives in music infamy, at least in St. Louis. That was the day back in 1991 when Axl Rose jumped into the crowd at what was then Riverport Amphitheatre and touched off a riot. So we look back at some unforgettable nights at...
Elizabethton, TNelizabethton.com

Miss Firecracker pageant back on the Covered Bridge stage

The Fourth of July celebration is always loaded with a ton of fireworks and as Elizabethton resumes their annual Independence Day Celebration, not only will the sky be filled with lovely burst of fireworks but the Covered Bridge Stage will also have its share of beauty as ladies from the age of two to 21-plus will be vying for the title of Miss Firecracker 2021.