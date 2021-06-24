Prince Harry's TikTok Twin Has Fans Doing A Double Take

Prince Harry has been in the news a lot of late, from his ongoing strife with the royal family to the birth of his new daughter, but this time is a little bit different. Instead of any drama having unfolded, the Duke of Sussex has a lookalike in the U.S. that has people across the world doing a double take. The idea of celebrity lookalikes isn't a new one, but it is shocking when they're this uncannily similar to the real celebrity in question.