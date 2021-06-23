Federal fugitive arrested in eastern Iowa after a year on the lam

ZWINGLE, Iowa – A federal fugitive who had been on the loose for a year was finally arrested Wednesday afternoon in eastern Iowa. The U.S. Marshals Service says Untavious Davenport, 39 of Illinois, was apprehended near Zwingle, a community just south of Dubuque. Law enforcement had been looking for Davenport since he was indicted in June 2020 by a federal grand jury in Missouri for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.