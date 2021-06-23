Wanda Kay Allen Ray

On Friday, June 11, 2021, William David “Billy” Vannoy left this earth on his own terms to return to the cosmic void where, he claimed, he had spent the first 3,000 years of his existence. A talented ground mechanic who trained with the United States Air Force from 1981-1982, Billy was an energetic force who has left behind an eclectic collection of brilliant friends from all over, but he always had a particular connection to Provincetown, where he had lived and set up shop.