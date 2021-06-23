Cancel
Obituaries

Wanda Kay Allen Ray

Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda Kay Allen Ray, 80, the widow of Franklin “Frank” Dillonger Ray, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home. Wanda was born the daughter of Charles Abner Allen and Naomi Fern Miller Allen on July 13, 1941 in Riley County, Kansas. She was a former employee of Onieta Industries and Moor Knits. She attended Happy Home Free Will Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Widows Club. She enjoyed going to the lake and fishing. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and caring sister.

