Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

JAY DUNN: Casting my ballot for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Trentonian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when people took the All-Star Game seriously. There was a time when players played to win and league presidents gloated when their side prevailed. There are no more league presidents and if there were they probably wouldn't be gloating about the All-Star Game. There's still plenty of glitz and glamor when the sport's best gather inside a single stadium in mid-season, but the game itself has become nothing more than a glorified exhibition.

www.trentonian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#American League#Royals#The Blue Jays#The Red Sox#Angels#Astros#Yankees#Orioles#National League#Padres#Giants#Braves#Nl#Cubs#Cardinals#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBHouston Press

Houston Astros In The Mix at Several Spots For 2021 MLB All Star Game

One of the big questions in the wake of the Astros sign stealing scandal was "Will fans punish the Astros by refraining from voting for them to start in the MLB All Star Game?" In 2020, because of the pandemic, we didn't really get an answer because there was no All Star Game. In 2021, we are getting back to normal, there will be an All Star Game, and there are several deserving Houston Astros.
MLBNew York Post

Aroldis Chapman may have just burned down Yankees season

Aroldis Chapman took the mound inside Yankee Stadium on the other side of midnight, with dramatic visuals of fireballs exploding around him on the big center field board. Chapman is rightfully advertised as a flamethrower, which was never more fitting than it was early Thursday morning, when he might have burned down the petrified remains of this Yankees season.
MLBPinstripe Alley

MLB unveils new All-Star Game jerseys and hats

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is just around the corner. In two and a half weeks, the game’s best will descend on Coors Field in Denver for the first celebration of its kind since 2019. Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge appear to be the Yankees’ top candidates to make the cut, with Aroldis Chapman, Gary Sánchez, and DJ LeMahieu also among the players vying for possible spots.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Explainer on what Orioles reliever had rubbed on him before pitching against Astros

Pitchers are under a microscope these days with fans and umpires alike looking for any kind of illegal substance they may be using to better grip the baseball. When Monday night's Astros broadcast caught someone in the Orioles bullpen wearing a rubber glove and appearing to rub something under reliever Hunter Harvey's arm as he was warming up, alarm bells went off for many.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Astros lead MLB with seven All-Star Game finalists

The Houston Astros have a major-league best seven finalists to start in the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field. Catcher Martin Maldonado, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, outfielder Michael Brantley, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and shortstop Carlos Correa are among the finalists for the American League.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game if this happens

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom wryly suggested Tuesday that he hasn’t been selected to the National League All-Star team yet, so maybe he doesn’t face much of a choice after all. But should the pitcher charting one of the best seasons in modern baseball history get chosen to the July 13...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

How many Astros should make the 2021 MLB All-Star game?

(SportsRadio 610) -- The Houston Astros have seven finalists from the Phase 1 results of the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot, which is more than any other team. Finalists are the top three vote-getters from each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each league based on vote totals from Phase 1 of All-Star voting, which ran from June 3-24.
MLBSporting News

MLB Twitter in awe as Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits two home runs vs. Yankees

Shoehei Ohtani. That's it. That's the lede. The Angels pitcher on Tuesday continued his ridiculous run of success, hitting his MLB-leading 27th and 28th home runs against the Yankees. Add to that his 2.58 ERA entering Tuesday's game — and the fact that he has homered 10 times in his last 13 games — and MLB Twitter was understandably in awe of the Angels superstar.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge votes as 2021 MLB All-Star Game starter

Aaron Judge was the lone position player on either New York team to be voted a starter for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The Yankees right fielder finished second behind injured Angels superstar Mike Trout among American League outfielders, with Teoscar Hernandez of the Blue Jays nabbing the other starting nod.
MLBHouston Press

Final Voting Starts Today To Send Astros to MLB All Star Game

Jose Altuve is among several Astros who still have a chance to start the 2021 All Star Game. This past Thursday, one phase of voting for Major League Baseball's All Star Game ended, and starting at 11 a.m. today, a second phase begins. If the results of the first phase are any indication, it would appear that fans around MLB are not really in a punishing mood when it comes to sending a message to the thought-to-be-hated Houston Astros.
MLBNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headline 2021 MLB All-Star Game Starters

Ohtani, Vlad Jr. headline 2021 MLB All-Star Game starters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. MLB’s top players will take the field on July 13 for the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, and now we know who will take the field first. The All-Star starters, as determined...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves' Acuña, Freeman among All-Star starters

Los Angeles Angels two-way standout Shohei Ohtani and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. head the list of players who were announced as All-Star Game starters on Thursday night after fan balloting. Ohtani was voted to be the starting designated hitter for the American League for the July 13...
MLBmasnsports.com

Mullins denied starting spot in All-Star Game (updated)

The two phases of fan voting for the July 13 All-Star Game are done and the starters revealed. Where does this leave Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins?. On the outside for now, waiting to find out whether he’s a reserve for the American League. Mullins didn’t finish in the top three...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman voted All-Star Game starters

The Braves’ two face-of-the-franchise players will be starters for the National League in this month’s All-Star Game. Outfielder Ronald Acuna and first baseman Freddie Freeman were voted starters at their position, MLB announced during a special on ESPN Thursday night. “Incredible, great accomplishment for Freddie and Ronald,” manager Brian Snitker...
MLBPurple Row

MLB releases All-Star Game uniforms

This morning, MLB unveiled the 2021 All-Star Game uniforms:. Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net has released images of the uniforms players will wear in the 2021 All-Star Game, which are now available on MLBShop.com. The American League will wear navy uniforms while the National League will wear white jerseys. Both leagues...