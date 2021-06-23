OUTDOORS: Summer is time for cicadas

This summer is prime time for cicadas. The Brood X periodical variety common to 15 states in the northeastern U.S. emerge from their beds in the earth every 17 years. There are a number of different broods of these creatures, which are sometimes confused with locusts. Some pop out every 13 years and some more frequently, but Brood X is the largest and most prolific—and these big, fat red-eyed monster-looking cicadas are due this year. Right now, actually.