Harvill Memorial Set for Thursday

A public memorial service has been set for Alex Harvill, the Ephrata native and daredevil who passed away last Thursday after crashing his motorcycle in a practice run. According to our news partner iFIBER ONE, Harvill will be honored during a public service June 30th at 11:00 am at the Ephrata High School football field. Harvill, who was 28 and leaves behind a wife and two small children, died prior to an attempt later in the day at the Moses Lake Airshow to break the world motorcycle jump record.