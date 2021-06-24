Special Weather Statement issued for Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 738 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Levant, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brewster and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 37 and 47.alerts.weather.gov