Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ADA...SOUTHWESTERN BOISE...WEST CENTRAL ELMORE...SOUTHEASTERN CANYON AND NORTHWESTERN OWYHEE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 634 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong outflow boundary 7 miles northeast of Big Foot Butte, or 22 miles south of Boise, moving north at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this outflow boundary. Blowing dust is possible, which will reduce visibility. Locations impacted include Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Kuna, Garden City, Marsing, Melba, Swan Falls, Murphy, Arrowrock Dam, Lucky Peak Reservoir, Arrowrock Reservoir, Givens Hot Springs, Lucky Peak Dam.