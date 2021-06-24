Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES MIX AND SOUTHWESTERN GREGORY COUNTIES At 736 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burke, or 33 miles west of Lake Andes, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Charles Mix and southwestern Gregory Counties, including the following locations... Fairfax. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH