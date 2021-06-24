Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 538 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of Desert Center, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. * This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 115 and 139. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH