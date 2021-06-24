Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns guard Chris Paul expected to play in Game 3 vs. Clippers

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQpFV_0adZLUlk00
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (R), shown April 8, 2021, has been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols since last week after testing positive for the coronavirus. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- Barring a setback, Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul is expected to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Staples Center.

League sources told ESPN on Tuesday night there was optimism within the Suns organization that Paul, who missed the first two games of the series due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, could return for Game 3 in Los Angeles, but he had yet to be cleared.

Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that Paul underwent a cardio exam earlier in the morning and passed the test, which was the final step to clear the league's protocols. He has been in the protocols since June 16.

Later Wednesday, the Suns listed Paul as probable for Thursday's matchup, a clear signal that the 11-time All-Star selection is nearing a return to the court.

The 36-year-old Paul reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week despite being vaccinated, leading to his placement in the league's coronavirus protocols. According to ESPN, he was asymptomatic and spent time away from the team in the L.A. area while in quarantine.

Before being sidelined, Paul dominated in the Suns' four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets, averaging 25.5 points on 62.7% shooting while notching 41 assists to just five turnovers in the second-round series.

The Suns beat the Clippers 104-103 in Tuesday night's Game 2 to grab a 2-0 lead in the series.

The best-of-seven series shifts to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 is set for Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT at Staples Center.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers#Staples Center#Espn#Yahoo Sports#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Coronavirus
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Suns vs. Clippers 6/28/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (56-33) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-24) June 28, 2021 9:00 pm EDT. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers face off in Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series. Let’s take a look at the best player props for this game to make your Monday night a winning one.
NBAgazettereview.com

2021 NBA Free Agency – PG and SG Positions

The NBA season is not yet over since the Eastern and Western Conference are still playing to see which teams will make the NBA Finals. But there is a lot to talk about for free agency since there will be plenty of talent available, especially on the point guard and shooting guard positions. Here is a full list from Fadeaway World of all the talent that will be available when the free agency period begins later this year:
NBAbarrheadnews.com

Los Angeles Clippers defeat Phoenix Suns in do-or-die NBA playoff game

The Los Angeles Clippers took the lead early and never looked back to record their second series win over the Phoenix Suns. The Western Conference finals now sit at 3-2 as Phoenix were denied the chance to punch their ticket into the NBA Finals, going down 116-102 in Arizona. Reggie...
NBAsanjosesun.com

Suns vow more urgency in Game 6 vs. Clippers

After the Phoenix Suns failed on their first chance to close out the Western Conference finals, the Clippers will bring renewed life into Game 6 on Wednesday at Los Angeles. The Clippers cut the Suns' series lead to 3-2 on Monday with a 116-102 triumph in Phoenix as they attempt to overturn a 2-0deficit for the third straight time this postseason.
NBASLAM

Devin Booker: Clippers ‘Punched Them In The Face’ in Game 5

Stanford’s Britney Anderson and Baylor’s Alvin Brooks III Highlight the Impact and Lessons Birth... Deandre Ayton on Chris Paul: ‘He was the Best Thing That Happened to My Career’. It was all good just a week ago. Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and his team haven’t been having the...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 6 Against Phoenix Suns

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled OUT for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns by the LA Clippers. Leonard will miss his 8th straight game since suffering an ACL injury against the Utah Jazz on June 14. Leonard didn't start rehabbing the injury until around June 15, so it's only been two weeks since sustaining the injury.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/30/2021

Phoenix Suns (62-25) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (57-33) June 30, 2021 9:00 pm EDT. The Line: Los Angeles Clippers -1; Over/Under: +216. The Los Angeles Clippers will be looking to square up the series against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 at the Staples Center on Wednesday night. The Phoenix...
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...