Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“American Horror Stories”: First Trailer Gives Us a 1-Minute Preview of FX’s Spinoff Series

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor starters, the first *two* episodes of “American Horror Stories” will premiere July 15, exclusively on FX on Hulu, with “American Horror Story” Season 10 premiering August 25!. Murphy explains the spinoff, “We are doing one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore. Many will feature...

bloody-disgusting.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Len Blavatnik
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Alex Wolff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#American Horror Story#The Spinoff#Ai#Fx#Hulu#Oregonian#Pulse Films#Blockbox Entertainment#Valparaiso Pictures#Saturn Pictures#Ai Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Visual Artcartermatt.com

American Horror Story spin-off evokes Murder House in promo art

Just in case you can’t wait until late August to see American Horror Story, here’s the good news: There’s a new corner of the franchise to explore! American Horror Stories is an upcoming spin-off show set to arrive at FX on Hulu come July 15, and it seems to be combining the essence of the flagship with the format of Black Mirror. After all, every episode is going to be a unique, singular story with its own cast.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘American Horror Story’ Lands New Actor For Season 10

This summer is getting more “horrific” by the day. American Horror Story–Ryan Murphy’s long-running, ultra-popular FX series–is heading into Season 10 with another new cast member, according to Deadline. The tenth season of the show–which has already been renewed through Season 13–will kick off Aug. 25. For the next season,...
TV & VideosComicBook

Arrow Star Neal McDonough Joins American Horror Story Season 10

Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Neal McDonough is reportedly joining American Horror Story Season 10. According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower in the season which has been titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, though the report indicates that the character is not President Dwight Eisenhower but rather a character that has the same name. Additional details about the character and McDonough's involvement with the season were not released.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories Poster II: The Horrors Aren't All In Your Head

Well, it looks like we were right (not the biggest leap of faith, we'll admit) and that yesterday's poster key art for FX on Hulu's "American Horror Story" spinoff American Horror Stories wouldn't be a one-and-done. Following up on some major casting news and a brief teaser release, Ryan Murphy & company released a poster with the message that horror was coming home- with the image of Rubberwoman. This time around, Rubberowoman returns as AHStories wants viewers to know via a second poster that the horrors aren't all in their heads- and some are trying to claw their way out.
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Stories Brings Back the Rubber Man in New Poster

Earlier this week, a poster for the upcoming American Horror Story spinoff series, American Horror Stories, teased a return to the infamous Murder House with a stunning image that featured the always terrifying "Rubber Man" looking across a red field at the home. Now, another new poster is also featuring the Rubber Man in a far more sinister image. On Tuesday, series executive producer Ryan Murphy took to social media to share the new poster, telling fans "it's not all in your head".
MoviesTVLine

Sarah Paulson Reveals Her Least Favorite American Horror Story Season

Every American Horror Story fan has that one season that didn’t quite do it for them — and apparently the show’s stars feel the same way. Sarah Paulson, who played three different characters in AHS: Roanoke, now tells The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, “I just don’t care about this season at all. I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark on American Crime Story] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.”
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Confirms We Have Aliens!

With Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story ready to unleash its tenth season "Double Feature" on FX on August 25 (and the following day on FX on Hulu), viewers are getting a new official poster for the season, and there's just no other way for us to say this so here goes… WE'VE GOT ALIENS! Yes, that's right- it looks like Sarah Paulson was dumping out a red herring months ago when she went awkwardly quiet when asked if aliens would ever make an appearance again. When Murphy polled the AHS fanbase for the topics they wanted, "aliens" was listed so the foreshadowing was there. But are they good, bad, or more of an "observing" force? We'll know in two months, but for now? Here's a look at the poster for closer examination- now let's see if we get another one tomorrow and then a teaser over the weekend:
Movies411mania.com

New Trailer For Candyman Gives A New Origin Story

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Candyman reboot/sequel and it features what appears to be a new origin story. The film is seemingly a sequel given the involvement of Vanessa Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy. Tony Todd is also rumored to be involved in some form, although whether or not he is Candyman remains to be seen. The origin story changing may be because of the original story’s commentary on urban legends, which often change over the years after multiple retellings.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"

Just because "AHS" franchise co-creator Ryan Murphy has FX on Hulu's spinoff series American Horror Stories premiering on July 15 and American Horror Story: Double Feature debuting on August 25 doesn't mean he doesn't have a minute or two to bust Sarah Paulson's chops a little. Just to rewind for a second, earlier this week Paulson revealed that Season 6 "Roanoke" wasn't a season she would look back upon fondly- saying she was "underwhelmed by the whole experience." Well, Murphy waited until Paulson shared an Instagram post promoting a DÔEN blouse when Murphy jumped into the comments section to ask a question with just enough sass and snark to earn three laughing emojis from Paulson:
MoviesFirst Showing

Michael Lives On! First Full Trailer for 'Halloween Kills' Horror Sequel

"My grandmother was right. The Boogeyman was real." Brutal!! Universal + Blumhouse have debuted the full-length official trailer next Halloween sequel, called Halloween Kills, which is now being released in October this year after being delayed due to the pandemic. This is the next sequel in the brand new trilogy (Halloween in 2018, Halloween Kills coming up, ending with Halloween Ends in 2022) and it's once again directed by David Gordon Green. Somehow Michael managed to survive Laurie's trap at the end of the last movie, and makes it out alive. Once they learn he is still not dead, the Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands - forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Yes! Take him down!! Jamie Lee Curtis returns, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Andi Matichak, and Nick Castle playing "The Shape". This looks like one hell of a terrifying sequel. Holy hell, he is pissed!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Blum’s Biggest Blumhouse Regret Is That No One Got To See The Hunt

One of the most strangely contentious movies of the last year or so was Blumhouse’s low budget thriller The Hunt, which even drew the ire of the president of the United States. The high concept premise sees a dozen strangers wake up in a clearing with no idea where they are or how they got there. Slowly, it’s revealed that murmurs of an internet rumor are true, and they’ve been herded by the rich to a remote location to be hunted for sport.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Last of Us' HBO Series Casts Nico Parker as Joel's Daughter

Parker will appear as Sarah, the daughter of Joel (Pedro Pascal). Along with Pascal, Parker joins previously announced cast members Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Merle Dandridge. More from Variety. Casey Bloys Sees HBO Max as WarnerMedia's Next 'Cable Bundle'. HBO Orders Nathan Fielder Series 'The Rehearsal'. Parker most recently...