Watch the First Trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared many surprising details about their royal exit during their March 7 tell-all interview with Oprah. One of the most shocking revelations viewers learned was that the couple was cut off financially by the Palace after stepping down as senior royals. Because of this, Harry said he and Meghan initially had to rely solely on Princess Diana’s inheritance to support themselves. He also revealed their deals with Netflix and Spotify were “never part of the plan,” but they became necessary for income. On Thursday, June 24, sources claimed Prince Charles actually gave the pair a “substantial sum” when they stepped back, leading some people to believe Harry lied about his family’s financial situation. So, when did the Palace cut Meghan and Harry off financially? Let’s look at the real timeline.