The USPMGA TN Open returns to Mossy Creek Mini Golf for a six round event starting at 9:00 AM on August 28. Players in the Pro Division will be competing for a share of the $2,000 purse. This tournament is open to everyone. To play in the pro division, you must be a member of the USPMGA. The top 16 players will also gain a spot in the Smoky Mountain Match Play and a chance at the $1,000 purse. A 3 round amateur division competition will also be held as part of the event. Amateur division play will also start at 9AM.