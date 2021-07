Maria and Myah Hasbany take the phrase “like mother, like daughter” to a whole new level. Maria is the District 9 appointee to the Park and Recreation Board while Myah is studying fashion at London’s Central Saint Martins. But both are passionate about making an impact in their communities. Volunteering has played a significant role in Maria’s life since she stepped away from the corporate world in 2004. She served on seemingly every PTA and SBDM in the Woodrow Wilson feeder pattern, and then at Booker T. Washington, where Myah graduated last year. Myah may be a newcomer to the fashion world, but she’s already making a statement with showstopping pieces of knitwear. The voluminous outfits caught the attention of East Dallas icon and fellow Booker T. alumna Erykah Badu, who commissioned custom pieces that she wore during her online concerts.