Splash House Returns to Palm Springs With Dom Dolla, Get Real and Bob Moses 8/13-8/15 and 8/20-8/22/21

By Ilana Tel-Oren
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis August, Splash House returns to Palm Springs to celebrate its eighth summer of house and disco music and fun in the sun. Fans can rejoice as Splash House tickets are now available for its first double weekender, which will take place August 13-15 and 20-22. Set across three resort hotels, the panoramic Renaissance, the lush oasis of Margaritaville and the vibrant Saguaro, the festival guides attendees between bespoke pool areas and iconic stage-facing balconies. Lounge in the resort pools by day and dance the night away with After Hours programming continuing at Palm Springs Air Museum aside planes under the desert stars. Hotel Packages bundle Splash House festival passes with hotel reservations at one of the three host resorts.

music.mxdwn.com
Musicedmidentity.com

Subtronics Threw Down During Headline Debut at Red Rocks

Subtronics headlined the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the first time and curated an event that showcased himself as well as his favorite smaller acts. Finally, after years of hard work and dedication, Subtronics received the golden opportunity desired by musicians around the world; a headlining slot at Red Rocks. Not only that but a headlining slot for the first full capacity show at the quintessential venue since COVID restrictions have been lifted for the state of Colorado. His ascent through the bass scene spans nearly a decade so his curated show, Cyclops Rocks, at Red Rocks was both long-awaited and well deserved.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
TV & Videos1043theparty.com

Hot 8@8 Countdown: 06/16/2021

Here is your Hot 8@8 for your midweek, brought to you by Juanito’s Mexican Cocina!. 1. “Butter” – BTS (3rd Night @ #1) 5. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X (8 Nights @ #1) 6. “Telepatia” – Kali Uchis. 7. “Leave Before You Love Me” –...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

See H.E.R. and The LA Phil at The Hollywood Bowl 8/13 and 8/14/21

Oscar and Grammy Award Winner H.E.R. is set to play her first-ever concerts with The LA Phil at The Hollywood Bowl on August 13 and August 14, 2021. The singer and multi-instrumentalist will partner with conductor Gustavo Dudamel and The LA Phil for two special concerts with the support of a full orchestra.
Entertainmentdancingastronaut.com

David Guetta, Steve Aoki, DJ Snake, Netsky, Martin Garrix, and more billed for UNTOLD Festival 2021

The only scheduled festival in Europe with unlimited capacity, UNTOLD Festival has unveiled its official 2021 lineup for the weekend of September 9 – 12. With even more to be announced, the 2021 UNTOLD performers stretch across a wide range of genres. Take, for example, The Script, to grace the same stage as Martin Garrix and legendary cake tosser Steve Aoki. Tyga, Martin Solveig, Netsky, Afrojack, and DJ Snake, will all try their hands at not slipping on any frosting residue left at the decks.
Appleton, WIWNCY

Mile of Music Returns for ‘Mile 8’ in Downtown Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Mile of Music is officially back. With the mantra of “let’s all get back in the groove,” the producers of Mile of Music have announced the Mile 8 festival for August 5th-8th in Downtown Appleton. Dave Willems, president of Willems Marketing & Events (WME) and festival...
MusicRadar.com

Get gig-ready with these 8 live tips for keyboardists

As a keyboardist you want to be as well-prepared as possible for your gig. Here are some key tips to make life much easier!. Carefully choosing the right keyboards for the gig and your experience level is paramount. You simply can’t play your best without those instruments you truly feel represent your sound and vibe.
Miami-dade County, FLsoulofmiami.org

Austin Powers 8/27/21

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery is a wacky, far-out trip you won’t forget, playing Friday, August 27th at 8pm! Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, District 5, and Miami-Dade County Auditorium present Drive-In Movie Fridays, a monthly summer drive-in movie series featuring top classics and family films projected on the big screen. Drive-In Movie Fridays will take place outside in the parking lot behind the MDCA building. A bag of popcorn will be included with every ticket (1 per vehicle). Food trucks will be available on site.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival London and Pitchfork Music Festival Paris Lineups and Dates Announced

Pitchfork is incredibly excited to announce the first-ever Pitchfork Music Festival London and the return of Pitchfork Music Festival Paris. London will take place November 10-14, while the Paris iteration will go down November 15-21. Both festivals will be presented in a multi-venue format, allowing music fans to see the very best of the international independent music scene in a variety of iconic clubs across each city—an experience that holds new meaning following a year without live performances.
Musicedmidentity.com

Beatport Launches the ‘Mainstage’ Genre Page

Beatport brings the festival feels by combining Big Room, Electro House, Future House, Midtempo, and Speed House together under the Mainstage page. As the go-to platform for electronic music DJs, producers, and enthusiasts alike, Beatport continues to revolutionize the dance music scene for its’ ever-changing add-on features to the digital store. Since launching, they’ve become known for serving up premium sounds, offering unique music discovery tools, and providing a place for up-and-coming artists to get creative.
MusicEDMTunes

Martron – Vibe

Martron continues his forward trajectory this year through unveiling ‘Vibe‘, his newest trap production single. This comes following up the success of his last release which is titled ‘Let U Go‘. The producer (real name Marlon Nigro) was born in New York, and grew up a classically trained musician. Throughout...
Musicfreshstuff4you.com

Samplephonics House Music Bundle

This huge collection of samples takes in Deep House, Funky House, Tech House and mellow, late night vibes and consists of 6 of our best selling House sample packs. Featuring literally everything you need to produce high quality House music tracks including, 4×4 drum loops, top loops, deep bass sounds, keys stabs, percussion synth melodies and so much more!
MusicEDMTunes

Armin van Buuren Delivers New Track With SKOLES, ‘Goodbye’

Just in time for the summer season, Armin van Buuren premieres his new track ‘Goodbye‘. Armin is on a roll, he just released ‘Johnson’s Play‘ with trance prodigy Sander van Doorn earlier this month. He first premiered ‘Goodbye‘ on his FunRadio Livestream Experience set earlier this month. Lucky for us, ‘Goodbye‘ is available to stream on all major streaming platforms. The song is a classic example of Armin’s skill in the vast world of trance.
MusicNewsweek

5SOS Star Luke Hemmings Drives Fans Wild as He Teases Debut Solo Music

5 Seconds of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings sparked excitement among fans on Tuesday, when he appeared to tease debut solo music on social media. The Australian musician, 24, took to Instagram and Twitter to share images and video footage of himself working on new music in the studio. Igniting anticipation...
Musicravejungle.com

Tiga drops dark remix of Lime favourite ‘Angel Eyes’

Montreal DJ and producer Tiga has remixed the Lime single ‘Angel Eyes’, out now on championing Canadian imprint Unidisc. Pitched up and fizzing with dark, urgent energy, the Tiga remix of ‘Angel Eyes‘ trades in the feelgood synth-pop of the original for menacing cold wave vibes. Released back in 1983, ‘Angel Eyes‘ became a staple on the nascent Chicago house music scene and peaked at #12 on the US Dance charts.