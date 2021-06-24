Splash House Returns to Palm Springs With Dom Dolla, Get Real and Bob Moses 8/13-8/15 and 8/20-8/22/21

This August, Splash House returns to Palm Springs to celebrate its eighth summer of house and disco music and fun in the sun. Fans can rejoice as Splash House tickets are now available for its first double weekender, which will take place August 13-15 and 20-22. Set across three resort hotels, the panoramic Renaissance, the lush oasis of Margaritaville and the vibrant Saguaro, the festival guides attendees between bespoke pool areas and iconic stage-facing balconies. Lounge in the resort pools by day and dance the night away with After Hours programming continuing at Palm Springs Air Museum aside planes under the desert stars. Hotel Packages bundle Splash House festival passes with hotel reservations at one of the three host resorts.