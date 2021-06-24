Cancel
Camp Verde, AZ

Community meeting planned to discuss the Backbone Fire

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the west side, fire crews continue to monitor the fire as it nears the east side of the Verde River. Contingency lines near Beasley Flat and Camp Verde are being improved. Preparation efforts also continue along State Route 260 and near structures and other infrastructure for possible firing operations. Weather conditions overnight did not allow for additional firing operations; however, fire personnel continued to hold, patrol and secure the east side of the fire, improving previous night’s operations. Crews and aircraft continue to work the southeast area of the fire in areas including Hardscrabble Canyon and Deadman Mesa to prevent fire from establishing in the drainage.

