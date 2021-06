Two weeks ago I was stupid enough to publish a similar story to this one, promising that the new true-crime book, Murder for the Love of Money, would be out that same week. I thought I was this close to wrapping it all up, so making that claim and putting it in print never worried me. The older I grow, I think, the dumber I get. Isn’t it supposed to work the exact opposite? Makes me wonder what I’ll be like 10 years from now. Will I have to wear a name tag when I go out in case someone taps me on the shoulder from behind and says, “Hi, I’m Bob, what’s your name?”