Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Moose Lake News

By Jim Onarheim Community Columnist
APG of Wisconsin
 9 days ago

Well, the Youth Conservation Alliance (YCA) annual Father’s Day weekend fishing event took off last Saturday morning in high gear on Round Lake with just over 40 kids participating. Most of the kids were from the Hayward/Moose Lake area. There was no charge or entry fee for the kids to...

www.apg-wi.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Round Lake#Moose Lake News#Yca#Rlpoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Kids
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Camper shoots aggressive moose

▶️ Listen to this article now. An aggressive bull moose was shot and killed by a camper Tuesday after it charged at the Harrison Lake backcountry camping area north of Sandpoint. Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said the moose tore apart a campsite and charged at the camper...
HobbiesTraverse City Record-Eagle

Recreational Fishing Report: 07/01/21

Harbor Springs: The lake trout bite was slow, but a few fish were picked up north of Harbor Point. Try 5 mile and 7 mile and around the humps up north. Many were fishing over 125 feet of water trying to find cooler temps. Bear River: The Bear River was...
Aroostook County, MEwagmtv.com

Moose population

A local community college is being lauded for their efforts to keep their campus smoke free. Shawn Cunningham reports on their success in this week's Intervention Aroostook.
Nederland, COthemtnear.com

Wildlife on the move: Moose on the loose

As Nederland residents often notice, the Shiras moose (Alces alces shirasi) is quite prevalent, not only in our beautiful town and local wilderness areas, but across most of the state, especially during the spring to summer seasons. Historically, the numbers of Shiras moose in the state were significantly lower, with individuals only occasionally wandering through. In 1978, many more moose were brought to the state in an effort to grow their population. This has definitely worked. There are now nearly 3,000 moose throughout the state, with a growing population thanks to reintroduction and limiting hunting in critical moose habitat zones throughout Colorado.
Phillips, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Moose Lodge again donating Tommy Moose toys

The Moose Lodge, in its commitment to the community, has once again started to distribute Tommy Moose stuffed toys with local ambulance services and fire departments. These toys go along with the service providers and are used to calm youngsters who don't understand what's happening in a time of crisis. Pictured are representatives of the Central Price County Ambulance Service Angie Keller and Phillips Moose Lodge 2661 President Ted Harvey.
Moose Lake, MNpinejournal.com

Moose Lake teacher seeks to save lives, raise awareness

Moose Lake residents may notice an abundance of blue ribbons, accompanied by sounds of people yelling "BING!" in the upcoming months as elementary teacher Brad Hubred works towards his goal of raising community awareness for suicide prevention. Hubred is hoping that by distributing 5,000 blue ribbons and positive messages, the...
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Moose Lodge 551 hosts barbecue feed

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On June 17, cars lined the block of Fourth Street for Moose Lodge’s Barbecue Pork Feed. People could enjoy a barbecue pork sandwich, chips, and a drink with a side of pork and beans for ten dollars. The Moose Lodge anticipated many people attending their barbecue feed so they also had an indoor dining area available.
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

Vermont moose hunt application deadline is June 30

The deadline to apply for a 2021 Vermont moose hunting permit is June 30. Moose permit applications are available on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept.’s website at vtfishandwildlife.com for the hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state. “Moose density in...
Rice Lake, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Scenes from the Family Fun & Fitness Fest

More than 1,000 people attended the Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic's Family Fun and Fitness Fest on June 29 at Rice Lake High School's Friess Family Complex. It features lifesize characters in costume, all kinds of sport-related games, food and a raffle. Proceeds support the Boys and Girls Club of Barron County, Kinship, the RLHS Booster Club and Benjamin's House.
Lake George, NYadirondackalmanack.com

The Lake George Association Floating Classroom is Coming July 15th

The Lake George Association’s Floating Classroom will be in Sandy Bay to support the Lake Stewardship Group of Cleverdale Asian Clam Day on Thursday, July 15. Asian Clam Day is a hands-on educational and awareness event for residents and visitors. The Floating Classroom will depart from Lake George Village at...
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

Got moose? Vt. moose permit deadline looms

MONTPELIER | Vermont hunters still have time to apply for a moose permit. The state deadline to apply for a 2021 Vermont moose hunting permit is Wednesday, June 30. Vermont Fish & Wildlife will issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state.
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Moose breakfast fundraiser June 26

Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 is set to host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. June 26 in the lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave. For $6, visitors will get biscuits and gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice and coffee. Proceeds benefit charities. For more information call...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Camper Kills 'Aggressive' Moose After It Destroys Campsite

A camper in Idaho shot and killed an "aggressive" bull moose in self-defense after the animal charged at him, according to officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday at a backcountry camping area near Harrison Lake in the north of the state, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a press release posted Thursday.
Advocacysunlakessplash.com

Sun Lakes Posse Medical Equipment News

We would like to introduce you to the volunteers who are working at the Sun Lakes Posse Medical Equipment Office. We want to say thank you to all the volunteers who worked during the pandemic. For the month of May, the volunteers worked 135 hours. The number of medical equipment...
Charitiesyoursun.com

Moose supports Special Olympics

VENICE — The Venice Moose Lodge took to the links recently to help support Special Olympics. A golf tournament was held May 22 at the Capri Isles Golf Course in Venice. Through the tournament Moose Lodge No. 1308 was able to raise $11,770 for Special Olympics. Moose Lodge officials presented...
AnimalsEastern Arizona Courier

Photo gallery: Moose escorted to the Horan Natural Area

Two moose spotted behind the Lowe's Home Improvement store Tuesday morning were slowly pushed north along the railroad tracks by state Department of Fish and Wildlife officers and finally moved into the Horan Natural Area that has been closed until they either leave or settle in. The moose were just...