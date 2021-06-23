Cancel
Visual Art

Clay It Again, Sam

Idaho Mountain Express
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSVMoA’s “Afternoon Art” kicked off last week—and the museum will host two more classes this summer. The program, designed for families with children ages 5 through 12, will be held on two more Wednesdays—June 30, and July 14—with two separate sessions per day. Click here for more information. Spacing is capped at four families per session, with advanced registration required. Each table can accommodate a family of four. Register online at svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491.

