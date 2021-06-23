Clay It Again, Sam

I heard it while I was working in the basement. My wife was upstairs, seated at the kitchen table, drinking a cup of coffee and reading the newspaper. I knew that sound. I’ve heard it often during our married life. It wasn’t an “aww” that expressed delight as in, “Aww. What a cute baby.” It wasn’t the “aww” that expressed mild disappointment as when a pitcher walks the first batter. It was a word that was a hybrid between “oh” and “aww.” I’m unsure of the spelling, but it was a sound dripping in sadness and let me know that someone we knew had died.