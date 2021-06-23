How to Responsibly Celebrate Pride As an Ally

From national parades to drag nights, there is no shortage of events for Pride month. But how do we ensure that Pride-themed activities are accessible to team members and ensure that our workplace can become a more inclusive place during June? The answer is hosting company-wide events that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community! This blog has four fun, engaging, and informative ideas for both virtual and in-person events for 2021 Pride. Through these activities, we continue our work of understanding and supporting our LGBTQ+ coworkers with pride.