Butternut, WI

Kenneth J. Brickheimer

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Kenneth J. Brickheimer, 97, of Butternut, died on Friday June 11, 2021 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. He was born on May 21, 1924 in Marshfield, the son of Leo and Ella (Holtz) Brickheimer. On January 20, 1945 he married Iris Gorke. The couple lived in Marshfield until 1958 when the family moved to Butternut and purchased a resort and bar. Several years later, after selling the bar and resort Ken and Iris converted part of the resort into a campground. They operated the campground until their retirement. Ken was an avid member of the Butternut Lions Club and enjoyed woodworking. He was a very generous man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

